Bucs backup QB shares feelings on Tom Brady’s return

Kyle Trask may have had a legitimate shot at landing the starting quarterback job for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before Tom Brady returned. Now that Brady is back, Trask will be battling Blaine Gabbert for the second-string job. But the sophomore QB doesn’t seem to mind.

Speaking with reporters on Tuesday, Trask revealed his thoughts on Brady’s retirement and subsequent un-retirement, and how that might have affected his chances to move up the depth chart.

“He had his own situation and he made whatever decision he felt was best for the point he was at in his career,” said Trask (as transcribed by Pro Football Talk). “And I’m just excited to be here playing football. I’m able to take really good reps here at OTAs, competing out here. And all I can do is keep getting better.”

Trask had spent the early portion of the offseason as the only signed quarterback on Tampa Bay’s roster. Aside from Brady, Gabbert was a free agent. Gabbert eventually re-signed with the Buccaneers and is currently listed as the No. 2 quarterback behind Brady on the depth chart.

It likely wouldn’t hurt Trask, whom Brady praised last season for his work ethic as a rookie, to get a few more years to learn as much as he can from the future Hall of Famer.

Trask, a former second-round draft pick, has yet to see any NFL action. During his senior year at Florida in 2020, he threw for 4,283 yards and 43 touchdowns in 12 games.

As long as Brady remains in the fold, Trask will likely have to wait for his opportunity.