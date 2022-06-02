Report reveals where things stand between Kyler Murray, Cardinals

Much has been made of supposed discord between Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals during the offseason. At least for the moment, those claims may be a bit overblown.

Albert Breer of The MMQB revealed Thursday that Murray has made previous appearances at team OTAs even before his arrival this week. Breer added that things appear to be “business as usual” for the Cardinals and Murray right now, suggesting that the two sides are at least on decent terms at the moment.

More context on Cardinals QB Kyler Murray's appearance at OTAs this week—it actually wasn't his first this spring. He was also with the team for a couple days during Phase II. And a lot of starters (most of the OL, James Conner) didn't show til this week. Things aren't sideways. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) June 2, 2022

Could it get bad again? Sure, that's how contract negotiations go. But for right now, everyone seems to be operating business as usual, which is good news, and would indicate the Cards will be true to their word on doing a deal. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) June 2, 2022

Clearly, there were some issues between Murray and the Cardinals during the offseason. That was pretty obvious at one point. The first sign of a change came in late April, when a report suggested that a new deal between Murray and the Cardinals was on the agenda.

Murray still does not have a new contract, but his decision to show up for voluntary workouts was seen as a very good sign for Arizona. This suggests that whatever issues did exist have been placed on the backburner for now.