 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditThursday, June 2, 2022

Report reveals where things stand between Kyler Murray, Cardinals

June 2, 2022
by Grey Papke
Kyler Murray gets ready to throw a pass

Dec 5, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) warms up before the game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports

Much has been made of supposed discord between Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals during the offseason. At least for the moment, those claims may be a bit overblown.

Albert Breer of The MMQB revealed Thursday that Murray has made previous appearances at team OTAs even before his arrival this week. Breer added that things appear to be “business as usual” for the Cardinals and Murray right now, suggesting that the two sides are at least on decent terms at the moment.

Clearly, there were some issues between Murray and the Cardinals during the offseason. That was pretty obvious at one point. The first sign of a change came in late April, when a report suggested that a new deal between Murray and the Cardinals was on the agenda.

Murray still does not have a new contract, but his decision to show up for voluntary workouts was seen as a very good sign for Arizona. This suggests that whatever issues did exist have been placed on the backburner for now.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus