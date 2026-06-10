Kyler Murray had disastrous first scrimmage during Vikings mini-camp

Kyler Murray did not exactly have the dream start to his tenure with the Minnesota Vikings .

The veteran quarterback is in an open competition with JJ McCarthy for the Vikings’ starting job in Week 1. McCarthy may have gotten the edge on Tuesday to kick off Minnesota’s mandatory mini-camp.

Murray and McCarthy reportedly split first-team reps to kick off the offseason training. According to ESPN reporter Lindsey Thiry, Murray had a brutal first run with the main unit during 7-on-7 scrimmages. Murray got first crack at running the offense and had both of his first two pass attempts intercepted.

Murray was asked about the most difficult part of his transition to a new team thus far. He pointed to his QB battle with McCarthy as something making him uncomfortable.

“Now, having to split reps, me already being behind, not getting the amount of reps that you would typically want a guy to get learning an offense, that’s probably the toughest part,” Murray told reporters after Tuesday’s workouts.

Murray pointed to his experience with the Arizona Cardinals , when he felt “in control” and “comfortable” in an offense being built around the former No. 1 overall pick.

After seven years of being the franchise face in Phoenix, Murray finds himself in a completely different situation in Minnesota. How he responds to the adversity may go a long way in determining how many games he ends up starting for the Vikings next season.

McCarthy probably won’t be helping Murray assimilate to his new surroundings, considering the Michigan alum’s loaded comments about his relationship with Murray a couple of weeks ago.