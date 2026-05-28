JJ McCarthy had interesting comments about his relationship with Kyler Murray

JJ McCarthy and Kyler Murray do not seem to be hitting it off in the Minnesota Vikings ’ schoolyard this offseason.

The third-year Vikings quarterback spoke to reporters on Wednesday during one of the team’s organized workouts. McCarthy was asked about his relationship with Murray, whom the Vikings signed in March.

The Michigan alum’s comments did not exactly paint the picture of the pair being best of pals whenever the bell rings during recess.

“It’s just like two guys in a classroom,” McCarthy said of his interactions with Murray. “He sits on one side, and I sit on the other side. It’s the coaches’ responsibility to teach us and coach us.”

Murray is widely expected to beat out McCarthy and Carson Wentz to become the Vikings’ starting QB in Week 1. With the Arizona Cardinals paying for most of Murray’s $36.8 million salary next season, Minnesota gets a virtually free chance to see if the former No. 1 overall pick can revitalize his career with a move up north.

The Oklahoma alum is head coach Kevin O’Connell’s latest reclamation project. The Vikings found success with such a formula under Sam Darnold , who shed his “bust” label with the team two seasons ago.

Murray, who has two Pro Bowl nods in his career, isn’t considered to be an outright bust just yet, but his career trajectory has not matched his draft status as the top pick in 2019.

A foot injury kept Murray out for most of last season. He threw for 962 yards with 6 touchdowns and 3 interceptions across 5 games in his final season in Arizona. McCarthy was not any better, tallying 1,632 passing yards with more interceptions (12) than touchdowns (11).