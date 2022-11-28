Kyler Murray drops F-bomb during postgame press conference

Kyler Murray dropped an F-bomb while answering a question in his postgame press conference on Sunday.

Murray’s Arizona Cardinals blew a lead and lost 25-24 to the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 12. Murray went 18/29 for 191 yards, 2 touchdowns and an interception, while rushing for 56 yards and a touchdown.

During his press conference after the game, Murray was asked about the interception he threw. The turnover came midway through the second quarter on a 4th-and-1 play.

The Cardinals ran a run-pass option. The problem is the Chargers seemed to know what was coming and stuffed not just the run option, but also the short pass option to the flat.

That led Murray to say, “schematically, we were kinda f—ed” on the play.

Here is a great video breakdown of the play in question:

play breakdown on how the chargers schematically HECKED the cardinals on 4th and 1 https://t.co/tGRKqTDz5F pic.twitter.com/nIhAFTAviv — Benjamin Solak (@BenjaminSolak) November 28, 2022

Some could interpret the quote as Murray throwing shade at Kingsbury. Though that did not seem to be Murray’s intent with his response, one could say that calling a play the Chargers had well snuffed out reflects poorly on Arizona’s head coach. Of course, this wouldn’t be the first time the two have had issues.