Kyler Murray shares how he has taken steps forward since rookie season

Kyler Murray was the No. 1 overall pick in last year’s NFL Draft and showed promise as a rookie. He may be in for even bigger things next season.

Murray spoke with SI Cardinals reporter Howard Balzer for an interview published on Thursday and talked about how things have changed. The young quarterback says he has evolved and is already learning and seeing much more on film. He seems to have a much greater understanding of opposing defenses.

“I think just seeing the defense, seeing the field, recognizing what they were trying to do to me. At the beginning of the year, I was kind of just winging it, not really understanding what they were doing. Things were moving a lot faster than they had before. So, towards the end of the season I could dissect and diagnose things before they happened. That’s where you want to be as a player. The game slowed down for me,” Murray told Balzer.

Murray also says that he is getting much better with his film study, to the point that he’s seeing things before Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury even mentions it.

These are all positive signs as Murray enters his second season in the league. As a rookie, he passed for 3,722 yards, 20 touchdowns and 12 interceptions for the 5-10-1 Cardinals. He also rushed for 544 yards and four touchdowns. The Cardinals added DeAndre Hopkins in a trade with Houston this offseason, which should make their offense even better.