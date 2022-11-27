Report: Kyler Murray, Kliff Kingsbury spent time addressing issues

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray has missed the team’s last two games with a hamstring injury, but it sounds like he was able to get a lot accomplished despite not playing.

Murray and Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury seemed to be having some issues earlier in the season. There were times when the two were visibly upset with one another as Arizona’s offense struggled. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Kingsbury and Murray spent the last two weeks working together on improving their relationship and communication. A source told Rapoport that the time Murray missed was “a blessing in disguise.”

Here’s more:

“Before he was injured, things got a little tense between him and Kliff Kingsbury. My understanding is during that time away, the two sat down and hashed out their differences,” Rapoport said. “They worked on their communication and came up with a plan going forward to get on the same page down the stretch.”

There was one particularly tense exchange between Murray and Kingsbury during the Cardinals’ loss to the New Orleans Saints in Week 7. Murray was shown shouting at Kingsbury and hurling an F-bomb at the coach on the sideline (video here).

That and some other exchanges have led to widespread criticism of Murray. Some have even wondered if Kingsbury could be fired or choose to leave Arizona because of the problems he has had with Murray. That could still happen, but it sounds like the two have buried the hatchet for now.

The 4-7 Cardinals have an important game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday before their bye week.