Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray has been linked to a new team during the NFL Combine rumor mill.

NBC Sports fantasy expert Matthew Berry is in attendance at the combine in Indianapolis, and shared some of the rumors he has frequently been hearing. One he said he keeps hearing is that Murray is not drawing much interest from the Minnesota Vikings, but could land with the New York Jets.

QB rumors from the NFL Combine! @matthewberrytmr on where Malik Willis and Kyler Murray wind up? Who do the Vikings like? And more important, what big name QB are they NOT interested in? pic.twitter.com/SK4yx4zfVQ — Rotoworld Football (@rotoworld_fb) February 28, 2026

The relationship between Murray and the Cardinals appears to have run its course. The only real question is when and how the team will opt to move on from him and his roughly $50 million salary.

The Jets, meanwhile, have no clear solution to their quarterback position. Justin Fields did not work out in 2025, and Fernando Mendoza almost certainly will not be on the board for them when they pick at No. 2 overall. That could force them to go with someone like Murray, who has flashed plenty of talent but has struggled with injuries and consistency over the past few seasons.

Murray was limited to just five games last season due to a foot injury. In 2024, his last healthy season, he threw for 3,851 yards with 21 touchdowns and 11 interceptions as the Cardinals went 8-9.