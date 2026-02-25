Cardinals might be lying about Kyler Murray

The Arizona Cardinals do not seem to be endearing themselves to Kyler Murray with their public comments.

Cardinals GM Monti Ossenfort asserted Tuesday that he has spoken with Murray since the end of the season about their future plans. Ossenfort said he had a “good dialogue” with the quarterback, and that the two sides were focused on moving forward.

On Wednesday, however, ESPN’s Josh Weinfuss reported that Murray and Ossenfort have not spoken since the season ended, countering the GM’s assertion.

It ultimately feels like there is no real way back for Murray with the Cardinals whether he wants one or not. His name has shown up in trade rumors for months, and he and the organization simply do not seem to be on the same page. The Cardinals themselves have also seemed ready to move on for some time now after injuries limited the quarterback to five games last season.

Murray has had two of his last three seasons cut short by injury. In his one healthy campaign, he threw for 3,851 yards with 21 touchdowns and 11 interceptions as the Cardinals missed the playoffs.