Saquon Barkley has strong response to Tiki Barber’s criticism

Saquon Barkley is leaving the New York Giants for a division rival, and he is not leaving without a final word for one big critic.

Legendary Giants running back Tiki Barber said recently that Barkley would be hated forever in New York if he left the Giants for the rival Philadelphia Eagles. On Monday, Barkley did just that, and Barber did not back away from his previous comments. If anything, he doubled down, saying on WFAN Monday that Barkley was “dead to us” for joining the Eagles.

"You're dead to us" Tiki reacts to Saquon Barkley reportedly signing with the hated Eagles 😮 pic.twitter.com/fU3hYZaQkV — WFAN Sports Radio (@WFAN660) March 11, 2024

Barkley quickly became aware of the comments and did not take them lying down. He sent a pair of messages to Barber on X, questioning Barber’s loyalty and pointing out that he “got the deal I wanted.” He also said he had been nothing but loyal to the Giants during his time there, and accused Barber of being “a hater since I got to New York.”

@TikiBarber lol yup you’re the prime example of loyalty to a team.. I got the deal I wanted, secured more gm which wasn’t given to me before… so if fans are gonna hate me for that so be it! But I never turned my back on my teammates and always had theirs https://t.co/6aKgJquD0F — Saquon Barkley (@saquon) March 11, 2024

@TikiBarber you been a hater since I got to New York … and all the “Dead to me” talk don’t smile in my face when you see me — Saquon Barkley (@saquon) March 11, 2024

Barkley is right that Barber has been quite critical of him in the past, though he took it in stride at the time. Barber, for his part, said his previous criticism was meant to make Barkley more aware of his weaknesses in order to eliminate them.

Clearly, there is no love lost between these two. What was already a heated rivalry will now have another layer to it when the two teams have their pair of annual meetings in 2024.