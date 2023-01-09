Cardinals owner reveals Kyler Murray role in head coach search

The Arizona Cardinals are embarking on their hunt for a new head coach, and at least part of the search will revolve around quarterback Kyler Murray.

Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill said Monday that Murray will be given input on the team’s head coach hire. The statement comes hours after Arizona officially fired Kliff Kingsbury after four seasons.

Kyler Murray will have input on the next head coach of the Arizona Cardinals, per Michael Bidwill. — Johnny Venerable (@JohnnyVenerable) January 9, 2023

From the Cardinals’ perspective, this is probably a no-brainer. There were numerous reports suggesting that Murray and Kingsbury did not see eye-to-eye, particularly this past season. The Cardinals have invested heavily in Murray as their franchise quarterback, so they will want him to be comfortable with whoever they ultimately hire.

Of course, there is a risk in the approach. The Cardinals might empower Murray too much, which would be problematic if there is something behind the questions about his leadership. They have to walk a fine line here, so it remains to be seen what kind of coach Murray would be most interested in playing for.