Lamar Jackson expects 1 big change with Ravens’ new offense

Lamar Jackson has a new offensive coordinator and a massive new contract, and the Baltimore Ravens star hinted this week that we could see a new style of play from him in 2023.

Jackson on Tuesday had his first formal practice with Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken. When asked after the session what he expects the new offensive scheme to allow him to showcase, Jackson had a very straightforward response.

“Less running and more throwing,” the former MVP said, via ESPN’s Jamison Hensley.

No quarterback in NFL history has been more effective running the ball than Jackson. He averages a whopping 6.1 yards per carry and has 4,437 yards on the ground through his first five seasons. As Hensley noted, the Ravens are 16-1 in games in which Jackson rushes for more than 90 yards.

Obviously, running will remain a huge part of Jackson’s game. But when asked if we should expect a decrease from the 145 rushing attempts per game he has averaged over the past five years, Jackson seemed excited about reducing that number.

“Absolutely, absolutely,” he said. “Especially with the receivers we have.

The Ravens signed Odell Beckham Jr. and Nelson Agholor in free agency. They also used a first-round draft pick on former Boston College star wide receiver Zay Flowers. The goal for Baltimore is clearly to establish a more efficient passing attack.

Jackson has already set a ridiculous personal goal for himself, and it has nothing to do with making plays on the ground. He obviously has high hopes for the new offensive regime.