Ravens GM says they will work ‘tirelessly’ on Lamar Jackson extension

Baltimore Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta says the team is going to get a Lamar Jackson contract extension done eventually.

DeCosta answered questions from reporters on Saturday following the team’s draft. He was asked about contract extension plans for Jackson. DeCosta said that getting an extension done is on the team’s agenda.

Eric DeCosta is so tired of answering questions about extending Lamar Jackson pic.twitter.com/xOtKMoqJcT — Kevin Oestreicher (@koestreicher34) May 1, 2021

“Lamar is a guy that is going to be here. We love him. He’s really the face of this team right now in many different ways. He’s a leader, a good player, our QB. We will work tirelessly to get a deal done,” DeCosta said.

DeCosta had a lot to prepare for with the draft. Now that the draft is out of the way, he and the team can think more about long-term extensions.

Jackson was a first-round pick by the Ravens in 2018 and signed a 4-year, $9.4 million deal. The Ravens have already exercised his $23 million fifth-year contract option for 2022.

A report in late February said the two sides were far apart in negotiations.