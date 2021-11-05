Odell Beckham Jr to be released by Browns

Odell Beckham Jr’s time with the Cleveland Browns will soon come to an end.

As Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk reported on Thursday night, the Browns have decided they will release Beckham. The two sides have agreed to a revised contract that will reduce Cleveland’s obligation to pay Beckham if he is not claimed on waivers. ESPN’s Adam Schefter said Friday that the Browns are converting Beckham’s salary into signing bonus to lower his cap hit, thus making it more enticing for another team to claim the former Pro Bowler.

Correction: the Browns are converting base salary into signing bonus to lower his cap number in an attempt to save money. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 5, 2021

It became clear that Beckham and the Browns were headed for a divorce when the team excused OBJ from practice this week. That decision came after Beckham’s father, Odell Beckham Sr., criticized Baker Mayfield on social media.

Beckham was also bashed by an anonymous Browns teammate on Thursday.

Beckham has just 17 catches in six games this season. He and Mayfield have never really seemed like a good fit. The quarterback was asked about Beckham’s father’s social media activity, and he offered a frustrated response.

The Browns likely tried to trade Beckham before Tuesday’s deadline but could not find a suitor. Now that Beckham is going to be set free, he may have one specific team in mind.

Photo: Oct 21, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) warms up before the game between the Browns and the Denver Broncos at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports