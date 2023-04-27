Terms of Lamar Jackson’s new Ravens contract revealed

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson finally reached a contract agreement with the team, and the terms are starting to come out.

Jackson’s deal is for five years and worth $260 million in total, according to multiple reports. Josina Anderson of CBS Sports was first to report that the injury guarantee is for $185 million.

League source just added that the total "guaranteed" portion on Lamar Jackson's deal is $185M. https://t.co/L8FHaAxEIU — JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) April 27, 2023

Jackson’s guaranteed at signing number was not immediately available.

Jackson’s new contract is actually very similar to the one Jalen Hurts signed with Philadelphia less than two weeks ago, which may not be coincidence. Jackson’s new deal is bigger, but not by an enormous amount, and the injury guarantee only beats Hurts’ by just over $5 million. That means this is actually fairly close to the deal Jackson turned down last September, though he did get a bit more money by holding out.

Jackson had sought a fully-guaranteed deal similar to the one the Cleveland Browns gave Deshaun Watson, but he did not get it or come particularly close. After watching the likes of Hurts sign more traditional deals, the Ravens quarterback may have finally seen the writing on the wall and took the best deal he could get.