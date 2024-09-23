 Skip to main content
Lamar Jackson ribs Ravens fans after first win of season

September 22, 2024
by Renzo Pocholo Salao
Lamar Jackson on the sideline

Aug 11, 2022; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) walks on the sidelines during the first half Tennessee Titans at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Lamar Jackson knew just how important a Week 3 win was to Baltimore Ravens fans.

The Ravens snagged their first win of the season in a 28-25 contest against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Jackson got the game’s decisive first down with under two minutes left. The 2-time MVP faked out everyone in the building on the play, including the FOX broadcast (video here).

During his postgame interview, Jackson was asked how badly the Ravens needed the win. The 27-year-old gave a rather creative answer.

“We needed it bad,” said Jackson. “I believe some people was on suicide watch.”

While Jackson was speaking in hyperbole, an 0-3 start to the season would have pretty much been a death knell to the Ravens’ Super Bowl hopes.

Since 1979, only six teams have made the postseason after losing their first three games of the season. None of those teams ended up winning the Super Bowl.

The Ravens’ next two games are against a couple of AFC rivals, the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals. The team’s outlook going into those games would have been much different had Baltimore dropped their Week 3 contest.

