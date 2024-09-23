Lamar Jackson ribs Ravens fans after first win of season

Lamar Jackson knew just how important a Week 3 win was to Baltimore Ravens fans.

The Ravens snagged their first win of the season in a 28-25 contest against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Jackson got the game’s decisive first down with under two minutes left. The 2-time MVP faked out everyone in the building on the play, including the FOX broadcast (video here).

During his postgame interview, Jackson was asked how badly the Ravens needed the win. The 27-year-old gave a rather creative answer.

“We needed it bad,” said Jackson. “I believe some people was on suicide watch.”

#Ravens QB Lamar Jackson on how bad they needed the win today: “We needed it bad. I believe some people was on suicide watch.” pic.twitter.com/bKHJk2nCdd — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 23, 2024

While Jackson was speaking in hyperbole, an 0-3 start to the season would have pretty much been a death knell to the Ravens’ Super Bowl hopes.

Since 1979, only six teams have made the postseason after losing their first three games of the season. None of those teams ended up winning the Super Bowl.

The Ravens’ next two games are against a couple of AFC rivals, the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals. The team’s outlook going into those games would have been much different had Baltimore dropped their Week 3 contest.