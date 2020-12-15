Lamar Jackson switches cleats at halftime after slipping on field

Lamar Jackson changed cleats at halftime of Monday night’s game between his Baltimore Ravens and the Cleveland Browns, and he immediately saw some differences.

Jackson had issues slipping on the field at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland during the first half.

Vernon with the sack but someone go get Lamar some new cleats #BALvsCLE

When the game got ready to restart for the second half, ESPN’s Lisa Salters reported that Jackson changed his cleats. The results were instantaneous.

Jackson had a big 44-yard run in the Ravens’ opening possession of the third quarter to set up a touchdown that made it 28-14. That may have been all the 2019 MVP needed. Jackson had 122 yards and two touchdown runs in the game following that big 44-yard pickup.

Jackson has had issues with slipping on the field before in Seattle, so this wasn’t new territory for him. Changes cleats is common for players when they have issues with their footing.