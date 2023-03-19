Laremy Tunsil sends great tweet after inking huge contract extension

Laremy Tunsil became an even richer man on Sunday, and the star left tackle sent the perfect tweet to celebrate.

Tunsil agreed to a three-year, $75 million extension with the Houston Texans that will make him the highest-paid offensive lineman in football. The deal includes $50 million fully guaranteed at signing and $60 million in overall guarantees.

After the news surfaced, Tunsil shared a very appropriate clip on Twitter.

There was some doubt over whether the Texans would meet Tunsil’s financial demands, which led to recent trade rumors. Tunsil then inked the massive extension on the same day Houston freed up some money by trading a star player to the Dallas Cowboys.

Tunsil, 28, had been entering the final year of a three-year, $66 million contract extension he signed with the Texans three years ago. He said in January that he wanted to “reset the market” for left tackles, and he did just that.

Tunsil has made the Pro Bowl in three of the last four seasons. He played in all 17 games last season but missed most of the 2021 season with a thumb injury.