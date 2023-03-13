Pro Bowl LT could be on trade block

One of the best left tackles in the NFL could be on the trade block.

Laremy Tunsil is entering the final year of a 3-year, $66 million contract extension he signed with the Houston Texans three years ago. The 28-year-old is earning an $18.5 million base salary in 2023 and has a cap hit of $35 million.

ESPN Houston Texans reporter DJ Bien-Aime said on Monday that there have been trade rumors involving Tunsil due to potential contract demands.

There's been rumors about a potential trade involving Laremy Tunsil. Last year, LT allowed 1 sack while facing guys like Parsons, Brandon Graham, Josh Sweat, Yannick Ngakoue, Khalil Mack, Bradley Chubb. Last year, each guy in this group had at least 8 sacks or made a Pro Bowl. — DJ Bien-Aime (@Djbienaime) March 13, 2023

In January, Tunsil said he wanted to “reset the market” for left tackles.

“That would mean a lot to me to reset the market,” Tunsil said. “Absolutely, you have to have insurance. You have to protect the quarterback. You have to pay left tackles.”

If the Texans do not have plans to pay Tunsil the kind of money he is seeking, then trading him would make sense.

The Kansas City Chiefs are rumored to be a potential trade candidate for Tunsil.

#Texans Pro Bowl left tackle Laremy Tunsil has been discussed in potential trade scenario with #Chiefs, according to league sources. Fluid situation on whether it happens, however. #Chiefs potentially retaining Orlando Brown Jr. has not been ruled out by Chiefs, per source — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) March 13, 2023

The Chiefs have agreed to a deal with right tackle Jawaan Taylor and reportedly do not plan to bring back Orlando Brown.

Tunsil has made the Pro Bowl in three of the last four seasons. He played in all 17 games last season but missed most of the 2021 season with a thumb injury.