Pro Bowl LT could be on trade block

March 13, 2023
by Larry Brown
Laremy Tunsil at the Pro Bowl

Jan 22, 2020; Kissimmiee, Florida, USA; Baltimore Ravens tackle Laremy Tunsil (78) during AFC practice at ESPN Wide World of Sports. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

One of the best left tackles in the NFL could be on the trade block.

Laremy Tunsil is entering the final year of a 3-year, $66 million contract extension he signed with the Houston Texans three years ago. The 28-year-old is earning an $18.5 million base salary in 2023 and has a cap hit of $35 million.

ESPN Houston Texans reporter DJ Bien-Aime said on Monday that there have been trade rumors involving Tunsil due to potential contract demands.

In January, Tunsil said he wanted to “reset the market” for left tackles.

“That would mean a lot to me to reset the market,” Tunsil said. “Absolutely, you have to have insurance. You have to protect the quarterback. You have to pay left tackles.”

If the Texans do not have plans to pay Tunsil the kind of money he is seeking, then trading him would make sense.

The Kansas City Chiefs are rumored to be a potential trade candidate for Tunsil.

The Chiefs have agreed to a deal with right tackle Jawaan Taylor and reportedly do not plan to bring back Orlando Brown.

Tunsil has made the Pro Bowl in three of the last four seasons. He played in all 17 games last season but missed most of the 2021 season with a thumb injury.

Laremy Tunsil
