Here is the latest in the drama between Russell Wilson, Seahawks

Russell Wilson brought the trade buzz surrounding him to new heights when his agent openly named for teams that the quarterback would be open to joining, and the tension between the two sides does not appear to be subsiding.

Wilson and the Seahawks are both unhappy with each other. Wilson feels that he does not have enough of a voice within the organization, and Seattle’s brass is unhappy with him for airing his frustrations publicly. Michael Silver of NFL Network on Wednesday described the drama as “a complicated situation,” but he said the Seahawks are willing to listen to trade offers for their franchise quarterback.

Wilson’s agent, Mark Rodgers, said last week that Wilson wants to remain in Seattle but would waive his no-trade clause for the Dallas Cowboys, New Orleans Saints, Las Vegas Raiders or Chicago Bears.

“I believe that they will obviously listen to offers from those four teams,” Silver said. “Wilson does have some control because of the no-trade clause. I think Peter Carroll regards himself as a problem-solver and will try to figure out a way to patch this up.

“If (the 2021 season) doesn’t go well, are you going to trade Russell Wilson after the season or tell Pete Carroll, ‘Hey man, it’s been a great run, but we’re gonna bring in a coach that Russell Wilson wants to play for?’ I’m not saying that’s going to happen, but there are a lot of balls in the air and this is not a great situation right now.”

You can hear Silver’s full report below:

If the @Seahawks weren't fielding offers for Russell Wilson at this point, they'd be committing malpractice. Their QB is clearly unhappy. @nflnetwork @AndrewSiciliano pic.twitter.com/HYnq7ySTmn — Michael Silver (@MikeSilver) March 3, 2021

The Seahawks would be left with a $39 million dead cap hit if they part ways with Wilson. That is one of the reasons a trade this offseason does not seem realistic, but the same may not be true a year from now.

If you want to know more about why Wilson is so frustrated, this should give you a better idea.