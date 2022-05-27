Former Pro Bowler rips Drew Brees for ‘crying out for attention’

Drew Brees was not as much of an instant television success as many anticipated he would be last season, and one former Pro Bowler who played against him is not surprised.

Brees worked as a studio analyst for NBC’s “Sunday Night Football” last year, but he is not expected to continue in that role. Former Washington linebacker LaVar Arrington discussed Brees’ future during a recent episode of his FOX Sports Radio show “2 Pros and a Cup of Joe,” which he co-hosts with Brady Quinn. Arrington ripped Brees for what Arrington perceives as a big ego.

“He’s just not as popular as he thinks he is,” Arrington said, via Patrick Magee of NOLA.com. “He’s not as loved as he thinks he is and he acts out when it doesn’t go the way he would like for it go. He’s reaching out and he’s crying out for attention.”

Arrington was referring specifically to a tweet where Brees hinted at a potential NFL comeback. He also said he is not closing the door on returning to NBC, despite a report that the network does not want him back. Some people feel the tweet was Brees’ way of trying to control the narrative around his disappointing TV debut.

Quinn agreed with Arrington.

“He’s not really wanted by NBC. He’s not really wanted by the Saints,” Quinn said. “Maybe he will end up with FOX, but that’s a tough pill to swallow if you’re a first-ballot Hall of Famer.”

Brees has been mentioned as a possible candidate for FOX’s No. 2 NFL analyst job.

The situation with Brees is a reminder that not every star quarterback can be Tony Romo as an analyst. There is still time for Brees to find the right TV role and grow into it, but he is not off to the best start.