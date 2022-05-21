Drew Brees could have 1 broadcasting job

As FOX Sports waits for Tom Brady to retire and assume his future role in their booth, they’ve been forced to do a little reshuffling. Greg Olsen is now expected to join Kevin Burkhardt as part of the No. 1 team, leaving positions open on the No. 2 team. And might Drew Brees be in line to fill one of them?

As the broadcasting carousel continues to spin, Andrew Marchand of the New York Post suggests that Brees may fit right in at FOX.

NEWS: Drew Brees is a possibility for Fox Sports at the No. 2 spot. If Brees wants to have a big NFL broadcasting career, this is probably going to be his best — maybe last — chance to do it. Fox will not break the bank for him, but the opportunity will be there. https://t.co/iYJcuDY81p — Andrew Marchand (@AndrewMarchand) May 19, 2022

Brees is still technically employed by NBC, but is not expected to return in 2022. He has expressed a public desire to call games and no such option currently exists at NBC. He’s also lightly hinted at an NFL return, but that seemed more tongue-in-cheek than anything.

Even if Brees does end up calling games for FOX, how long will it last? Nothing is a guarantee and the position hinges largely on Brady’s timeline. Once he retires and joins FOX, Olsen will be bumped back down to the No. 2 team. At that point, Brees (or whoever else has the position) will likely be moved again.

Despite that future uncertainty, it may be Brees’ last chance to call games.