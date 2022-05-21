 Skip to main content
Drew Brees could have 1 broadcasting job

May 21, 2022
by Dan Benton
Nov 25, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Former New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees waves to fans on the sidelines before the game between the New Orleans Saints and the Buffalo Bills at the Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

As FOX Sports waits for Tom Brady to retire and assume his future role in their booth, they’ve been forced to do a little reshuffling. Greg Olsen is now expected to join Kevin Burkhardt as part of the No. 1 team, leaving positions open on the No. 2 team. And might Drew Brees be in line to fill one of them?

As the broadcasting carousel continues to spin, Andrew Marchand of the New York Post suggests that Brees may fit right in at FOX.

Brees is still technically employed by NBC, but is not expected to return in 2022. He has expressed a public desire to call games and no such option currently exists at NBC. He’s also lightly hinted at an NFL return, but that seemed more tongue-in-cheek than anything.

Even if Brees does end up calling games for FOX, how long will it last? Nothing is a guarantee and the position hinges largely on Brady’s timeline. Once he retires and joins FOX, Olsen will be bumped back down to the No. 2 team. At that point, Brees (or whoever else has the position) will likely be moved again.

Despite that future uncertainty, it may be Brees’ last chance to call games.

