Lawrence Taylor’s felony case has been resolved

Lawrence Taylor is getting some good news in his most recent legal case.

The Pro Football Hall of Famer Taylor has gotten his felony case, involving an alleged failure to follow the conditions required of him as a registered sex offender, dismissed. Mark Eiglarsh, Taylor’s attorney, told TMZ Sports that prosecutors in Broward County, Fla. moved to drop the case on Wednesday. Eiglarsh says that he was able to show that the allegations against Taylor stemmed from nothing more than Taylor’s estranged wife attempting to “gain leverage in their bitter, three-year divorce battle.”

“We are deeply grateful for the prosecutors in this case ensuring that true justice was served,” Eiglarsh added to TMZ Sports.

Taylor, now 65, turned himself into Broward County authorities last month after a warrant was issued for his arrest. He was ultimately charged with one count of failure to report name or residence change, but Eiglarsh maintained throughout the process that the situation was all just a misunderstanding.

A two-time Super Bowl champion and former NFL MVP with the New York Giants, Taylor has been plagued by numerous legal issues in recent years. He was arrested in 2021 due to a separate alleged incident of sex offender violations but ended up pleading no contest to a lesser charge. Taylor was also arrested for DUI in 2016 after hitting a police car and pled guilty in that case. He originally had to register as a sex offender in 2011 after paying a 16-year-old minor for sex (Taylor said that he believed she was 19 at the time). Taylor pled guilty to sexual misconduct and patronizing a prostitute and thus was required to register as a sex offender as a part of that plea deal.