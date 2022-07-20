Leonard Fournette sends cryptic tweet amid unflattering reports

Leonard Fournette is facing some questions about his conditioning heading into training camp, but the veteran running back seems to think those will all be forgotten when the 2022 season begins.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers reporter Rick Stroud said on his podcast last week that Bucs coaches were unhappy that Fournette showed up to minicamp so out of shape. The former first-round pick supposedly weighs around 260 pounds now, which would be massive for a back.

Fournette sent a cryptic tweet after the report circulated.

They wouldn’t have the same energy in your face so why entertain them…… See y’all September 11 — 7⃣ Leonard Fournette (@_fournette) July 19, 2022

Fournette was listed at 228 pounds last season. It seems unlikely that he gained more than 30 pounds in a single offseason. However, it is worth noting that Fournette did not exactly deny that he weighs 260 in a tweet he has since deleted.

The Bucs decided to bring Fournette back on a three-year, $21 million deal. They obviously expect him to be in great shape after making that type of financial commitment. If he’s not, it will probably show in the early part of the season.