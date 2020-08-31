Leonard Fournette cut by Jaguars

The Jacksonville Jaguars were unable to trade Leonard Fournette this offseason, but they are moving on from the star running back anyway.

The Jaguars announced on Monday that they have waived Fournette.

There were reports back in April that the Jags were looking to trade Fournette, but they found no takers. They then declined to pick up the fifth-year option on his rookie contract, which further signaled that the former LSU star was not in the team’s long-term plans.

Fournette, the No. 4 overall pick in 2017, is entering his fourth NFL season. Teams were aware of the character concerns he had while in Jacksonville, so they were probably unwilling to give up anything of value for a running back that also has a history of getting hurt.

Fournette had his best season in 2019 with 1,152 yards on 265 attempts, but he faltered a bit down the stretch. He should find another home fairly quickly, though he may have to take a team-friendly deal this late in the offseason.