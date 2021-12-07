Leonard Fournette has hilarious tweet about catching passes from Tom Brady

Tom Brady may be 44, but the seven-time Super Bowl champion is still capable of putting plenty of zip on his passes. Just ask Leonard Fournette.

Fournette has been a huge part of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ passing game this season. Apparently that has been somewhat of a challenge for him. Why? Because he has to mentally and physically prepare to be on the receiving end of fastballs from Brady. The running back sent a hilarious tweet about that this week:

This how I prepare my mind when I’m running routes knowing Brady might throw it 100 mph 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/pZU88xDPIU — 7⃣ Leonard Fournette (@_fournette) December 6, 2021

Fournette has 58 catches this season. He has at least six receptions in each of his last four games, so he clearly has Brady’s trust. Fournette has been targeted 31 times during that span and has turned 90 percent of those targets into receptions. The zip on the passes can’t bother him all that much.

We know Brady and Fournette have a strong rapport off the field, as evidenced by the nickname Fournette gave his QB last year. Their connection on the field has been even better in both of their second season with the Bucs. Fournette must have those hands nice and calloused by now.