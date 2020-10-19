Leonard Fournette has mature reaction to being inactive in Week 6

Numerous reports have indicated that Leonard Fournette could be a troublesome teammate with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Judging by his latest tweet, there’s been a pretty clear change in attitude since joining the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Fournette was inactive for the Buccaneers’ Week 6 win over the Green Bay Packers. The running back has been nursing an injured ankle, and coach Bruce Arians did not want to risk aggravating the injury when he had three solid backs available.

Fournette admitted in a tweet that he would have been furious with the decision when he was younger, but things are different now.

The young immature me would of been upset but now I understand coach he cares for his players first, glad to be apart of this team learning a lot and seeing things differently since I having been playing https://t.co/Rd7K3Sqaeh — 7⃣ Leonard Fournette (@_fournette) October 19, 2020

It seems like Fournette is a long way away from his Jacksonville exit, which was reportedly pushed for by veteran players. He has yet to play a huge role for the Bucs, but it seems he’s growing up a bit during his time there.