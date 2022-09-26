LeSean McCoy calls out Eric Bieniemy again

Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy had a heated exchange on the field just before halftime during Sunday’s game against the Indianapolis Colts, and one former Chiefs player was not at all surprised to see it.

The Chiefs decided to play things safe to close out the first half after they got the ball at their own 46 with 30 seconds left. A holding call pushed them back to the 36 and they had no timeouts, so Bieniemy called a run play to let the clock expire. Mahomes obviously wanted to be more aggressive, and cameras showed him confronting Bieniemy. Head coach Andy Reid had to step in to calm Mahomes down. You can see the video here.

LeSean McCoy, who played for the Chiefs for one season in 2019, was quick to criticize Bieniemy. He wrote on Instagram that the OC frequently argues with players and knows nothing about play-calling.

LeSean McCoy chimed in on the dispute that took place Sunday between Mahomes and OC Eric Bieniemy 👀 pic.twitter.com/ys2gy5Y5JN — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) September 26, 2022

McCoy obviously does not like Bieniemy. The former running back said earlier this year that one of the reasons Bieniemy is not a head coach is that he does not know how to talk to players. Reid responded by offering an explanation for why McCoy may not be the biggest Bieniemy fan.

McCoy was past his prime during his lone season with the Chiefs. He obviously felt like Bieniemy did not utilize him properly, so his opinion could be a bit biased. Still, he is right that there are reasons Bieniemy has not landed a head coaching job. It is certainly possible that his attitude toward players is one of them.

For what it’s worth, Mahomes’ frustration may have been justified. The Chiefs were leading 14-10 at the time and he wanted to go for more point. They ended up losing 20-17.