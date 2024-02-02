 Skip to main content
Leslie Frazier returning to NFL coaching ranks with new team

February 2, 2024
by Grey Papke
Leslie Frazier in a Bills hat

Oct 31, 2021; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier walks the field prior to the game against the Miami Dolphins at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Longtime NFL coach Leslie Frazier is returning to the sport after a year off, and he is doing it with a new team.

The Seattle Seahawks are hiring Frazier as an assistant coach, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. The move reunites Frazier with new Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald, who considers Frazier a mentor.

A longtime defensive coordinator, Frazier was head coach of the Minnesota Vikings from 2010 to 2013. His last role was as the Buffalo Bills’ defensive coordinator, where he won widespread plaudits for his work. He left the team after the 2022 season to take a one-year sabbatical.

Frazier still occasionally attracts head coaching interest, but for now he will provide valuable experience to a first-time head coach in Macdonald. The team is also said to be in pursuit of some high-caliber offensive coordinator candidates.

Leslie FrazierSeattle Seahawks
