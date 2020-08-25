Le’Veon Bell has funny advice for Sam Darnold on staying healthy

New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold missed several games last season after he was diagnosed with mono. That likely held him back, and Le’Veon Bell has some advice for how his teammate can avoid a repeat of that in 2020.

Bell told reporters on Monday that the key for Darnold this season will be staying healthy. The star running back says he advised Darnold to stay out of bars.

Le’Veon Bell said the key with Sam Darnold is staying healthy: “I told him no bars” lol #jets — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) August 24, 2020

Darnold never said how he got mono, and he may not know. Although, we did see some Jets fans try to take responsibility for infecting the quarterback.

If Darnold can remain healthy, 2020 could be a make or break season for him. The Jets will be looking for him to make a third-year leap, and there have been some very optimistic reports about him in training camp.