 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditTuesday, August 25, 2020

Le’Veon Bell has funny advice for Sam Darnold on staying healthy

August 25, 2020
by Steve DelVecchio

Sam Darnold

New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold missed several games last season after he was diagnosed with mono. That likely held him back, and Le’Veon Bell has some advice for how his teammate can avoid a repeat of that in 2020.

Bell told reporters on Monday that the key for Darnold this season will be staying healthy. The star running back says he advised Darnold to stay out of bars.

Darnold never said how he got mono, and he may not know. Although, we did see some Jets fans try to take responsibility for infecting the quarterback.

If Darnold can remain healthy, 2020 could be a make or break season for him. The Jets will be looking for him to make a third-year leap, and there have been some very optimistic reports about him in training camp.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus