Le’Veon Bell expected to miss multiple weeks with hamstring injury

New York Jets running back Le’Veon Bell left Sunday’s game against the Buffalo Bills with a hamstring injury that is apparently at least somewhat serious.

On Monday, Jets head coach Adam Gase told reporters that he expects Bell to be out “a couple weeks.” Gase did not want to put an exact timetable on Bell’s recovery, but it sounds like the three-time Pro Bowler is definitely out for at least next weekend’s game against the San Francisco 49ers.

Bell appeared to suffer the injury late in the second quarter, but he returned to the game. Gase said after the game that he blames himself for not taking Bell out immediately. Bell had just 14 yards on six carries prior to exiting.

Bell was at odds with the Jets prior to the season over his injury status. The team cited a hamstring injury as the reason he played a limited role in a scrimmage a few weeks ago, but Bell responded on social media with some angry tweets. The fact that Bell aired his grievances on Twitter seemed to annoy head coach Gase.