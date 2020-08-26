Le’Veon Bell at odds with Jets over injury status

It didn’t even take until the regular season for the issues between Le’Veon Bell and the New York Jets to surface again.

Bell played a limited role in Tuesday’s scrimmage, with the Jets citing a hamstring injury as the reason. Bell clearly disagreed. He said on Twitter that he had no issues with his groin, and was critical of the Jets for holding him out.

ain’t nothin wrong with my hamstrings https://t.co/6ri3vCVQ1U — Le'Veon Bell (@LeVeonBell) August 26, 2020

its tough to stay loose when you do a bunch of standing around……& I’m used to GOINGGG — Le'Veon Bell (@LeVeonBell) August 26, 2020

exactly…I PRACTICE for a GAME!!! I need to PRACTICE to be great in GAMES!!! duh https://t.co/AcOUMBOgdt — Le'Veon Bell (@LeVeonBell) August 26, 2020

Hopefully this is just a minor issue, but it’s not what you want at this stage of camp. That’s especially true when you consider that the Jets and Bell had some issues with each other in 2019. This doesn’t look like the relationship reset both sides would have wanted.

Bell rushed for 759 yards last season, his worst total while playing a full season in his NFL career. The 28-year-old added just three rushing touchdowns, which also matched a career low.