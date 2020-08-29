Adam Gase responds to Le’Veon Bell’s social media comments

New York Jets coach Adam Gase was put in an awkward position by his standout running back this week.

Le’Veon Bell sent a series of angry tweets after he was held out of a scrimmage with what the Jets called a hamstring issue. Bell denied that there was a problem, forcing the Jets to deal with it.

On Saturday, Gase addressed the tweets publicly, saying they’d been dealt with internally.

Gase didn’t seem thrilled by Bell’s Twitter take on hamstring dispute, but said they spoke for “a long time.” Gase: “I was caught off guard a little bit but we had a good talk. I told him I felt like our relationship was way better than him going on social media..” #Jets — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) August 29, 2020

Gase said what he could say here, but there’s a lot of underlying awkwardness. The coach has hinted that he never really wanted Bell to begin with. The Jets made a huge investment into the running back, so Gase is obligated to make an effort. You get the feeling this isn’t the last time we’ll hear about their relationship in 2020, though.