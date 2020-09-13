 Skip to main content
Adam Gase blames himself for mishandling Le’Veon Bell

September 13, 2020
by Grey Papke

Adam Gase’s handling of Le’Veon Bell is under scrutiny again, but this time it’s from the coach himself.

Bell left Sunday’s game due to a hamstring injury. Bell appeared to suffer the injury on a play late in the second quarter, but he was allowed back into the game for the second half before being removed for good.

After the game, Gase blamed himself for not taking Bell out immediately after he suffered the injury.

Bell wants to play. We know that after a training camp faceoff with his coach over, ironically, an alleged hamstring issue. The right decision was made in the end, but Gase admits it took too long.

Bell wasn’t particularly effective before or after the injury. He caught two passes for 32 yards, and accumulated just 14 yards on six carries.

