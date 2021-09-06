Le’Veon Bell works out for Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens are in desperate need of running back help, and they are giving Le’Veon Bell a closer look.

The Ravens worked out several veteran running backs on Monday, including Bell. Devonta Freeman also visited Baltimore, according to a list provided by Albert Breer of The MMQB.

JK Dobbins was expected to have a breakout second season with the Ravens, but he is out for the year after suffering a severe knee injury during a preseason game. Justice Hill then suffered what is believed to be a serious Achilles injury during practice, which created even more urgency.

Bell, 31, has not generated much interest this offseason. He has not been a productive player since his last season with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2017. It looked like he had an opportunity to revive his career when he landed with the Kansas City Chiefs last year, but Bell failed to carve out a big role. He seemingly blamed Andy Reid for that, which was not a good look for the former Pro Bowler.

The Ravens will almost certainly sign a veteran back before the season. If they don’t think Bell can help, that will be another bad sign for his career.