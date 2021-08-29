 Skip to main content
JK Dobbins likely suffered season-ending knee injury

August 29, 2021
by Steve DelVecchio

JK Dobbins injury

JK Dobbins left Saturday night’s preseason game against Washington after suffering a knee injury, and the Baltimore Ravens are expecting bad news for their star running back.

Dobbins is expected to miss the entire 2021 season, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports. He will undergo an MRI, but initial tests indicate the injury is season-ending.

Dobbins injured his knee when he was tackled on a screen pass in the first quarter. He was unable to put any weight on his left leg as he was helped off the field.

Coming off a rookie season in which he had 805 rushing yards and nine touchdowns, Dobbins was viewed by many as a breakout candidate. Unfortunately, a nightmare scenario appears to have unfolded for him and the Ravens.

