Lions could get important player back from injury for Week 18

The Detroit Lions have had to deal with a rash of defensive injuries for the better part of the season, but could actually be getting some good news on that front at the perfect time.

Linebacker Alex Anzalone, who has been out since Week 11 with a broken forearm, returned to practice Wednesday on a limited basis. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Anzalone has a “realistic chance” of playing in the decisive Week 18 game against the Minnesota Vikings.

Lions LB Alex Anzalone, who hasn’t played since breaking his forearm in Week 11, was listed a limited participant in practice today and has “a realistic chance” to play Sunday night vs. the Vikings, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 1, 2025

Anzalone has been a stabilizing force in Detroit’s defense since his arrival in 2021. In nine games this season before getting hurt, he had 56 total tackles, and led the team in tackles in each of the last two seasons. His return would be a big boost to a defense that has really struggled in recent weeks as injuries have piled up.

The Lions need to beat the Vikings at home in Week 18 to clinch the NFC North and the No. 1 seed in the playoffs. Failing to do so would see them fall all the way to No. 5. The defense will need to be more stout than it has been recently, and Anzalone’s potential return would be a massive boost.