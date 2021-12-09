Lions OC takes brutal shot at Vikings over walk-off win

Everyone seems to be piling on the Minnesota Vikings over how they lost Sunday’s game against the Detroit Lions. Even the Lions themselves are no exception.

Lions offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn could not help but voice his surprise at how the Vikings defended the final play of Sunday’s game. The Lions scored on a walk-off touchdown, with pretty much every Vikings defender playing well behind the goal line despite Detroit being just 11 yards from the end zone. Second-year defensive back Cam Dantzler has largely been scapegoated for the defensive breakdown.

Lynn shaded Dantzler a bit Thursday when pointing out that veteran Patrick Peterson probably would have played the ball better.

Lions OC Anthony Lynn on if he was surprised by the Vikings’ coverage on the final play: “I don’t think Patrick Peterson would have played that far off.” — Pride of Detroit (@PrideOfDetroit) December 9, 2021

Peterson missed Sunday’s game after landing on the COVID list during the week.

The fact that the Vikings blew the play and the game isn’t just down to inexperience or not having Peterson. The entire defense was in a rather bizarre setup, and it looked like more than one breakdown happened on the play. No wonder the team appears to be losing faith in the head coach after outcomes like that.