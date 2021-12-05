Video: Lions score walk-off touchdown for first win of season

The Detroit Lions will not go winless in 2021. They made sure of it in dramatic fashion, too.

The Lions beat the Minnesota Vikings 29-27 on Sunday, and they did so with a walk-off touchdown pass to wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown as time expired. It prompted a pretty wild scene of celebration at Ford Field.

How much did it mean to the Lions? Quarterback Jared Goff went absolutely nuts in celebration after the catch.

One has to ask what the Vikings are doing defensively here. The Lions are only 11 yards from the end zone and they’re essentially playing a prevent defense. Yes, if the Lions are tackled short of the goal line, they lose. Minnesota made that outcome virtually impossible, though, and every Detroit receiver was able to get an unimpeded running start for the end zone. St. Brown did not even have to outrun any defenders — he just ran a curl route and easily stayed in front of the two Vikings near him.

It looked like the Lions had lost this game just minutes before this. Considering how some of their losses have played out, though, they were probably owed one.