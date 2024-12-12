Lions make decision on fan who had altercation with Matt LaFleur

The Detroit Lions are showing zero tolerance for the fan who got into a heated verbal confrontation with Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur last week.

LaFleur had a tense exchange with a Lions fan who was on the field at Ford Field in Week 13 before Detroit beat the Packers 34-31. LaFleur said he was shocked by the actions of the fan, who was later identified as Fahad Yousif. Some footage that aired on NFL Network appeared to show Yousif taunting LaFleur before players and staff stepped in to separate the two.

Yousif has since received word from the Lions that his season tickets have been revoked. An excerpt from the email Yousif received from the team circulated on social media.

“As a Lions Loyal Member (season ticket holder), you are responsible for ensuring that you, and the persons occupying any seats licensed to you, act and conduct themselves according to the Guest Code of Conduct policy, which you have been advised of as a Lions Loyal Member,” the email read, via Kory Woods of MLive.com. “The Lions, Ford Field and the NFL will not tolerate illegal or disruptive behavior, which is contrary to our policy.

“At this time, your season tickets have been revoked and your eligibility to become a Lions Loyal Member has been suspended indefinitely. To reconcile your account, a refund (minus fees) for the remaining Lions tickets in your account will be returned to the same method of payment used during the initial payment.”

LaFleur told reporters after Green Bay’s loss to the Lions that he had “never been a part of something like that.” He said Yousif had been making a throat slash gestures at players and taunting them, which is why LaFleur tried to “deescalate” the situation.

Yousif has expressed regret for his actions in multiple interviews, but the apology apparently was not enough for him to keep his season tickets.