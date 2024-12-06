Matt LaFleur shocked by his altercation with Lions fan

Matt LaFleur was left shocked by his interaction with a Detroit Lions fan before Thursday night’s game.

A fan was on the field before the game at Ford Field in Detroit, Mich., and was talking smack to LaFleur. The fan gave LaFleur a throat slash, and the Green Bay Packers coach appeared to respond by telling the fan to “shut the f— up.”

LaFleur was asked about the interaction following his Packers’ 34-31 loss at Detroit. He couldn’t believe what had happened and was shocked that the fan had gotten past security.

“Never been a part of something like that… he was talking junk to our players, giving them the throat slash sign. You’re trying to deescalate it and then he gets in my face… I thought it was pretty unsportsmanlike… usually they police that a lot better, I would like to see security or something step in there and get him out of here,” LaFleur said.

The brazen behavior of the fan seemed to mirror Dan Campbell’s behavior during the game. Campbell went for it on 4th down five times and converted four of them, including one at the end to win the game. Campbell has Lions fans emboldened now.