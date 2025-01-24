Top OC candidate decides to stay with Lions

The Detroit Lions have seen a major staff exodus this offseason, but they got some good news on Friday.

Offensive line coach Hank Fraley, a candidate for multiple offensive coordinator openings, is staying with the Lions. Fraley’s wife Danielle appeared to confirm the news on Instagram.

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, the Lions hung on to Fraley by promoting him to run game coordinator in addition to his previous duties as offensive line coach.

The #Lions are promoting Hank Fraley to run game coordinator/offensive line coach, per source. An important piece of the puzzle staying in Detroit as Dan Campbell remodels his staff following the departure of both coordinators. pic.twitter.com/BlRJDyAWhS — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 24, 2025

Fraley is hugely popular among Lions players and had been eyed as a potential offensive coordinator candidate elsewhere. The Seattle Seahawks hosted him for multiple interviews, and there was also some speculation that he might follow former Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson to Chicago to take on the OC role with the Bears. The door now appears shut on both of those possibilities.

The Lions are hard at work replacing both Johnson and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, who left to become head coach of the New York Jets. Hanging on to Fraley means they will have one less position to have to fill, and ensures some stability amid many changes.