Lions interviewing 2-time Super Bowl champion for DC job

The Detroit Lions are looking for a new defensive coordinator following Aaron Glenn’s departure, and a two-time Super Bowl champion is on their list of candidates.

Former NFL linebacker Larry Foote is expected to interview with the Lions for their defensive coordinator job, according to Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press.

Foote has been a linebackers coach with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers since 2019. He is also currently the team’s pass game coordinator. The 44-year-old was an assistant coach with the Arizona Cardinals for four seasons prior to that.

Foote played in the NFL for 13 seasons, including one with the Detroit Lions in 2009. He spent the majority of his career with the Pittsburgh Steelers and was a key part of their Super Bowl champion teams in 2005 and 2008.

A Detroit native, Foote played in college at Michigan. The Steelers drafted him in the fourth round in 2002.

Glenn was named the head coach of the New York Jets on Wednesday. The Lions have also lost Ben Johnson, who left to take the Chicago Bears head coach job, and another key member of their coaching staff. Dan Campbell is assembling a completely revamped coaching staff, and Foote is a candidate to be a part of it.