Lions had to censor Jameson Williams’ questionable postgame hat

Jameson Williams blurred hat

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams had a standout game Sunday against the Washington Commanders, but he inadvertently provided a bit of a distraction during his postgame press conference.

The front of the hat Williams wore when speaking to the media was conspicuously blurred when the Lions posted clips on their social media accounts. Naturally, the prominent censorship only made people more curious about what the hat said.

As it turns out, the message was pretty simple: the hat simply said “SEX.”

The Lions might have been able to get away with letting the hat go, but better safe than sorry. Then again, by choosing to blur it, they probably called more attention to it than it would have received otherwise.

Williams turned in his best game of the season against Washington, catching six passes for 119 yards and a touchdown. If he puts up numbers like that, the Lions can probably live with more questionable hat choices.

