Lions star fined for his ‘obscene gestures’ vs. Commanders

The season may be over for the Detroit Lions. But that does not mean its players are absolved from their on-field offenses.

The NFL reportedly fined Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams $25,325 for unsportsmanlike conduct during Detroit’s 45-31 loss to the Washington Commanders in the NFC Divisional Round.

Williams made what was deemed to be “obscene gestures” while celebrating a touchdown late in the first half at Ford Field in Detroit, Mich. The Lions star was gyrating on the end zone grass after scoring a 61-yard rushing TD (video here).

It’s not the first time Williams has gotten himself in trouble with the league over his touchdown celebrations. The third-year pro pulled off a similar move during the Lions’ Week 11 blowout win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Lions drafted Williams 12th overall in 2022. Giving up over $20,000 to do his preferred TD celebrations makes much more financial sense if you make first-round pick money as he does.

The former Alabama standout signed a 4-year rookie contract worth about $17.5 million. Detroit will more than likely pick up Williams’ fifth-year option too given the breakout year Williams had this season.

The 23-year-old caught 58 passes for 1,001 yards and 7 touchdowns across 15 games played.