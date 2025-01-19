Jameson Williams draws attention with wild TD celebration in Lions’ playoff game

Jameson Williams may soon be getting a Venmo request from the NFL league office.

The Detroit Lions wide receiver Williams scored a touchdown on a nutty sequence in the second quarter of his team’s divisional playoff game against the Washington Commanders on Saturday. Quarterback Teddy Bridgewater took the snap and handed it off to running back Jahmyr Gibbs, who pitched it to Williams for the end-around. Williams made it all the way into the end zone for a 61-yard score to get Detroit to within 24-21.

JAMESON WILLIAMS. THIS GAME IS OFF THE RAILS.

Williams decided to celebrate the trick-play touchdown in a rather … interesting way. He got into what at first looked like a push-up position and then began wildly thrusting his hips towards the ground. Here is the video.

That might have been one pump too many for Williams to avoid getting fined by the NFL. He was a real menace to society with that celebration.

The 61-yard scamper marked the first rushing touchdown of Williams’ playoff career, so you can tell that he was pretty excited. The first half of the Lions-Commanders game had everything though from 52 combined points (despite some very terrible playcalls) to interceptions galore (one of which resulted in an injury scare to Jared Goff).