Lions make decision on their new defensive coordinator

The Detroit Lions have acted quickly and promoted from within to fill the role of defensive coordinator.

The Lions are promoting linebackers coach Kelvin Sheppard to defensive coordinator, according to Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.

The #Lions are promoting LBs coach Kelvin Sheppard to defensive coordinator, filling the shoes of Aaron Glenn, per me and @MikeGarafolo. A quick rise for the eight-year NFL veteran, Sheppard earns a DC job in only his third season under Dan Campbell. pic.twitter.com/cM3m9ebqEc — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 25, 2025

Sheppard had been one of the favorites for the job from the beginning, though the Lions did speak with at least one external candidate. He joined Detroit’s coaching staff in 2021 when Dan Campbell was hired as head coach and worked closely with former defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn. Considering how many assistants the Lions have lost in the last week, that continuity was probably very appealing.

Previously, Sheppard spent eight seasons playing in the NFL, including one for the Lions in 2018.

Glenn left Detroit to take on a new role as head coach elsewhere.