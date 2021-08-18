Lions sign former XFL star QB Jordan Ta’amu

The Detroit Lions needed an extra quarterback for week 3 of the preseason, and they have added one.

The Lions signed Jordan Ta’amu, who will be the fourth quarterback on their roster. Ta’amu was with the Lions briefly last year and is rejoining the team amid some injuries.

Jared Goff is healthy. But backups Tim Boyle and No. 3 QB David Blough are hurt, so the Lions wanted another quarterback option for their upcoming preseason game at Pittsburgh on Saturday.

Ta’amu last played in a game during the spring of 2020 for the XFL’s St. Louis Battlehawks. St. Louis went 3-2 in five games. Ta’amu passed for 1,050 yards, five touchdowns and two interceptions, while rushing for 217 yards and a TD. He signed with the Chiefs after the XFL’s season was shut down last year.

Ta’amu played quarterback at Ole Miss from 2017-2018. He was a junior college transfer and took over as the team’s starter after Shea Patterson got hurt in 2017 and then held on to the starting job, which led Patterson to transfer to Michigan. Ta’amu passed for 5,600 yards, 30 touchdowns and 12 interceptions during his college career. He also rushed for 507 yards and 10 touchdowns.