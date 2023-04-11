Lions trade former No. 3 overall pick to Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons made a major move on Tuesday to bolster their defense.

The Falcons have acquired cornerback Jeff Okudah in a trade with the Detroit Lions. Atlanta is giving up a fifth-round pick in the upcoming draft, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

Okudah was the No. 3 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. The former Ohio State star recorded 124 total tackles and two interceptions in three seasons with Detroit. Okudah played in 15 games last year after injuries limited him to just 10 total across his first two NFL seasons.

The Falcons allowed 362.1 total yards and 22.7 points per game last season. They have made some moves this offseason that show they are trying to address their issues on that side of the ball.