Liquor store worker had Patrick Mahomes contract scoop before anyone

News of Patrick Mahomes’ contract extension dominated the sports world on Monday after it was reported that the Kansas City Chiefs agreed to a 10-year deal worth possibly more than $500 million.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter was the first reporter to share the news about the Mahomes extension. But there was someone else who knew the deal was finalized before anyone else — an unlikely source.

Katie Camlin, who works at a liquor store in Kansas City called Plaza Liquor, tweeted an hour and a half before Schefter’s scoop that she suspected the Chiefs and Mahomes had reached a deal. How did she know? Camlin used some deductive reasoning after a Chiefs front office employee bought six bottles of Dom Perignon to celebrate a signing that was not Chris Jones.

Camlin turned out to be correct that it was Mahomes and joked that she scooped Schefter.

“Holy s— I beat Schefter hahaha” Camlin tweeted.

Camlin received attention online for getting the scoop and even was the subject of a Kansas City Star story.

She says she is “overwhelmed” by the attention and was thankful she didn’t get in trouble at work.

Im very overwhelmed and stressed out by the attention; I was worried about getting in trouble at work. Everything is fine but my anxiety is through the roof — Katie Camlin (@katie_cammm) July 6, 2020

This is just another reminder that the biggest news scoops can sometimes come from the strangest places.

Mahomes’ deal is the richest in NFL history.